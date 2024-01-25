National Tourism Day: 6 Most Serene Place For Wellness Retreats
25 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Wellness tourism is growing in India with more a people opting for relaxing staycations.
There are several wellness retreats situated in different cities that organise, spas, yoga and other activities for a calming and relaxing stay.
Uttarakhand: Rishikesh is known for ayurvedic, wellness resorts. Every year people flock to the hills for a relaxing break from the city hustle.
Goa is another wellness tourism destination that has great beaches, beautiful sunsets and serene environment.
Karnataka: Places like Bengaluru, Mysore, Gokarana also offer great spas and
There are different luxury spas like sohum spa and more with outdoor relaxation area, a tropical garden and water bodies, private relaxation lounge, therapy suite for Ayurvedic therapies and treatments and more.
Kerala: God's own country is a bliss when it comes to wellness. IHG’s Crowne Plaza Kochi offers a touch of leisure with panoramic views of backwaters.
These are some of the most popular, serene and tranquil destinations that have some of the best facilities for wellness.
