Navratri 2023: Significance and Meaning of 9 Colours During Sharidya Navratri
The pink colour symbolises kindness, harmony, love and affection.
Yellow colour brings happiness and joy to the person's life.
The green colour is a symbol of new beginnings, success and nature.
Peacock Green colour symbolises compassion and uniqueness.
Orange colour brings positivity and warmth during the Navratri festival.
Royal Blue colour represents richness, tranquility and calmness.
You can also opt for red colour, which symbolises passion and love.
It is advised to wear white colour during Navratri as it symbolises peace and serenity.
