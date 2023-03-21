Navratri 2023: 9 Must-Haves For Temple Decoration at Home

21 Mar, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Dry Coconut

Dry Coconut is offered to perform Homa (havan), yagna

Pooja Thali

The arrangement of all the components in a puja thali has spiritual significance. Powders like haldi, Kumkum and rice grains should be included.

Kalash (Water pot)

Kalash or water body should be placed in the north or the east of the temple

Agarbatti Stand

Incense sticks or agarbattis are lit during poojas to maintain positive vibes in the household and keep negativity at bay

Marigold Flower

Floral Navratri decoration is a brilliant idea.

Lotus Flower

The lotus is seen as a symbol of purity, spiritual enlightenment, and rebirth

Bell

Bells are instrumental in channeling positive energy to create a harmonious environment.

Rangoli

Make your Navratri colourful this year with colourful rangoli designs

Clay Diyas

Clay diyas are symbolically lit during prayers, rituals and ceremonies. The warm, bright glow is considered auspicious.

Mango leaves

Mango-tree leaves are placed on the water pot (kalash) before rituals to complete a Hindu ceremony

