Navratri 2023: Celeb-Inspired Sarees For This Festive Season
18 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Discover the perfect Navratri look for a festive makeover. Explore these vibrant outfits inspired by your favourite Bollywood celebs
Alia Bhatt blended saree is a beautiful yet comfortable option for this Navratri as its bright colours scream the festive season.
Janhvi Kapoor's yellow saree looks absolutely gorgeous, with an embellished blouse and a bordered saree.
Anushka Sharma leaves everyone mesmerised in this extravagant neon green saree, the perfect choice for Dandiya night or Durga puja.
Deepika Padukone is literally shining in this poppy graphic saree of blended colours.
You can never go wrong with red, Bhumika has given us a hint to style a red saree in this festive season.
The actress channels grace in this pastel blue Banarsi brocade silk saree.
A pink floral dress with beautiful jhumkas, Sara Ali Khan has literally made it so easy for us to plan the next Durga puja outfit.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Foods to Increase Good Bacteria in Your Gut