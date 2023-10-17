Navratri 2023: Fashion And Styling Tips For Women
17 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Opt for colourful and embellished Chaniya Choli to stand out in the crowd.
Wear oxidised jewellery and long necklaces to complete your look.
Make your Navratri look more spectacular by adding a red bindi or a basic bindi.
Stick to traditional outfits like lehenga-choli, Kurtis, and salwar-kameez as these outfits not only look great but are also comfortable to wear during Garba dance.
If you are planning to go on Dandiya night, make sure you are wearing an outfit with comfortable fabric.
You can try an Indo-Western look by adding a jacket or other modern touch for a different style.
Different colours are linked with each of the nine Navratri days, decide on the colour of the day and dress accordingly.
For Garba dance, Choose comfy sandals like jutti, mojari, or kolhapuri that also go well with your attire and you will be comfortable all the time.
Try unique hairstyles and makeup looks to round off your Navratri look. Braids, buns, and curls are very popular in this festive season.
