Lose Weight During Navratri With This Diet Plan

15 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Eat Sabudana Khichdi with lot of vegetables and less oil

Kuttu Chilla is a traditional Indian fasting recipe. Eat it with paneer and curd

Lauki Raita with good amount of bottle gourd

Keep yourself hydrated with water, butter milk, coconut milk and curd.

Avoid eating potatoes during Navratri fast

Avoid eating packaged foods, chips, thalis, laddus and outside food

Samak Khichdi is made of barnyard millet. It is glutten-free and rich in fibre. Avoid adding potatoes in it.

Include fruits, cucumber, tomato, carrot, radish in your salad

Makhanas With Sendha Namak and Ghee for snacks. It's homemade!

In the end, walk for 10 minutes to complete your weight loss plan

