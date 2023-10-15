Lose Weight During Navratri With This Diet Plan
15 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Eat Sabudana Khichdi with lot of vegetables and less oil
Kuttu Chilla is a traditional Indian fasting recipe. Eat it with paneer and curd
Lauki Raita with good amount of bottle gourd
Keep yourself hydrated with water, butter milk, coconut milk and curd.
Avoid eating potatoes during Navratri fast
Avoid eating packaged foods, chips, thalis, laddus and outside food
Samak Khichdi is made of barnyard millet. It is glutten-free and rich in fibre. Avoid adding potatoes in it.
Include fruits, cucumber, tomato, carrot, radish in your salad
Makhanas With Sendha Namak and Ghee for snacks. It's homemade!
In the end, walk for 10 minutes to complete your weight loss plan
