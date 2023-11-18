Nayanthara's 10 Stunning Saree Moments We Can't Forget!
Nayanthara draped a beautiful yellow Kanchipuram silk saree with a contrasting sleeveless blue blouse.
At her wedding, Nayanthara wore a gorgeous red saree with embroidery combined with a full-sleeve crimson designer blouse and stunning statement jewellery.
Nayanthara likes setting significant saree goals for her admirers to strive for. Her lovely baby pink silk saree with a matching blouse provides a lovely impression.
Nayanthara donned a gorgeous black silk saree with a closed-neck blouse
Nayanthara looks stunning in a black organza saree with a closed-neck sleeveless blouse.
Yellow and green combination saree is well-known for its association with tradition and ceremonial in Southern India. Nayanthara's shimmering saree work and gold embellishment make it more attractive.
Nayanthara's light-weight floral printed pink saree appears modern yet simple and elegant.
Nayanthara looks stunning in a white saree with black sleeveless blouse.
Nayanthara looked stunning in a royal blue draped saree with statement jewellery.
