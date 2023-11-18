Nayanthara's 10 Stunning Saree Moments We Can't Forget!

18 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

Nayanthara draped a beautiful yellow Kanchipuram silk saree with a contrasting sleeveless blue blouse.

At her wedding, Nayanthara wore a gorgeous red saree with embroidery combined with a full-sleeve crimson designer blouse and stunning statement jewellery.

Nayanthara likes setting significant saree goals for her admirers to strive for. Her lovely baby pink silk saree with a matching blouse provides a lovely impression.

Nayanthara donned a gorgeous black silk saree with a closed-neck blouse

Nayanthara looks stunning in a black organza saree with a closed-neck sleeveless blouse.

Yellow and green combination saree is well-known for its association with tradition and ceremonial in Southern India. Nayanthara's shimmering saree work and gold embellishment make it more attractive.

Nayanthara's light-weight floral printed pink saree appears modern yet simple and elegant.

Nayanthara looks stunning in a white saree with black sleeveless blouse.

Nayanthara looked stunning in a royal blue draped saree with statement jewellery.

