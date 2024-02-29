Neha Dhupia’s 7 Blingy Looks That Will Mesmerise You
29 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Neha Dhupia shines like a star in this gorgeous blue one-piece featuring a unique criss-cross neckline.
Neha Dhupia looks extravagant in this silver shimmery dress featuring a long slit.
Neha Dhupia gives boss lady vibes in this black blingy pantsuit. The diva styles her look with loose curls and smoky eyes.
The diva brightens up her fan's day in this gorgeous embellished saree. She completed the look with a sleek bun hairstyle.
Neha embraces a blingy look in this wine-hued coord set featuring a shimmery jacket and matching pants.
Neha Dhupia looks like a royalty queen in an embroidered gold gown with a layered necklace.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tripti Dimri Serves Monochrome Magic in Off-Shoulder Gown- PICS