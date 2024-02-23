Neha Dhupia's 8 Saree Looks That Stole Our Hearts
23 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Neha Dhupia exudes understated elegance in a grey saree with intricate silver embroidery, blending seamlessly with the rustic surroundings.
Neha Dhupia presents a bold statement with a royal blue saree adorned with golden embroidery, striking contrast against an aged wall.
Neha Dhupia embodies a serene elegance in a light green saree with floral patterns, complementing her calm demeanour.
Neha Dhupia appears vibrant and cheerful in a bright pink saree, accented with golden floral motifs, bringing a pop of colour to the scene.
Neha Dhupia looks poised and graceful on the red carpet, wearing a lavender saree with delicate floral designs.
Neha Dhupia offers a modern twist on tradition in a blue and white checkered saree, complete with a contemporary jewellery ensemble.
Neha Dhupia dazzles in a shimmering grey saree that elegantly drapes her, paired with her hair pulled back in a neat bun, enhancing her sophisticated poise.
Neha Dhupia looks regal draped in a traditional red silk saree with golden motifs embodying timeless appeal.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Deepika Padukone-Inspired Backless Blouse Designs For Modern Bridesmaid