New Year 2024: 10 Traditional Foods For Good Luck

31 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Black-Eyed Peas- These beans, which resemble coins and are often used in the classic Southern dish Hoppin' John, are believed to bring prosperity in the New Year.

Buttered Bread- Day of the Buttered Bread is another name for New Year's Day in Ireland.

Cornbread- Cornbread, which is unquestionably delicious and golden yellow, is particularly well-liked in the South as its hue resembles gold.

Grapes/Raisins- According to Spanish custom, consuming twelve grapes or raisins right before midnight will bring good fortune this year.

Greens- Hearty greens such as collards, spinach, and kale bring good health and wealth to those who eat them frequently in the New Year.

Lentils-They are traditionally eaten at the start of the year in Italy. This custom is said to bring wealth.

Long Noodles- An unbroken noodle stir-fry tradition is said to bring good health and luck in the New Year and represents longevity in Asian culture.

Onions- The Greek custom of hanging an onion bag on your door represents development and rejuvenation.

Round Foods- On New Year's Day, cakes, pastries, cookies, and round fruits like are customarily consumed.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 New Year Outfits Inspired by Deepika Padukone

 Find Out More