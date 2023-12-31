New Year 2024: 10 Traditional Foods For Good Luck
31 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Black-Eyed Peas- These beans, which resemble coins and are often used in the classic Southern dish Hoppin' John, are believed to bring prosperity in the New Year.
Buttered Bread- Day of the Buttered Bread is another name for New Year's Day in Ireland.
Cornbread- Cornbread, which is unquestionably delicious and golden yellow, is particularly well-liked in the South as its hue resembles gold.
Grapes/Raisins- According to Spanish custom, consuming twelve grapes or raisins right before midnight will bring good fortune this year.
Greens- Hearty greens such as collards, spinach, and kale bring good health and wealth to those who eat them frequently in the New Year.
Lentils-They are traditionally eaten at the start of the year in Italy. This custom is said to bring wealth.
Long Noodles- An unbroken noodle stir-fry tradition is said to bring good health and luck in the New Year and represents longevity in Asian culture.
Onions- The Greek custom of hanging an onion bag on your door represents development and rejuvenation.
Round Foods- On New Year's Day, cakes, pastries, cookies, and round fruits like are customarily consumed.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 New Year Outfits Inspired by Deepika Padukone