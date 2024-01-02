New Year 2024: 7 Dietary Tips For a Healthy Start
02 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
New Year brims with resolutions. Here are few dietary tips for a healthy start to 2024.
Include Whole Foods: Opt for protein, fiber, lean protein, whole grains to have balance nutrients.
Cook at Home: Home cooked meal has more health benefits. It lowers risk of preservatives and you can control the amount of nutrition value to an extent.
Meal Planning: It can help reduce craving and unhealthy choices.
Timely meals: Eating meals on time can help manage diabetes, heart health and help with weight loss too.
Colourful Meal Plate: It is indicative of variety of nutrients, vitamins and minerals. Include variety of fruits and veggies.
Portion Control: Over eating can rupture entire health system. Therefore, it is important to have a little portion control.
Reduce Sugar Intake: Lower consumption of sugary snacks, beverages. Try to opt for natural sweeteners.
