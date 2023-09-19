Nita Ambani Stuns in Orange Bandhani Saree For Ganpati Festivities - In Pics
19 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
The Ambani family welcomed the Ganpati at their home on Tuesday amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at home.
Mukesh Ambani and his family named their Ganpati 'Antilia-ch Raja' as they welcomed the Bappa home.
In the viral photos, Nita Ambani is seen decked up gorgeously in a bright orange saree.
Nita Ambani wears a Bandhani saree in the brightest tint of orange as she welcomes Ganpati Bappa home.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani host guests like Raj Thackeray and other Bollywood celebs at Antilia for Ganpati celebrations.
Nita Ambani wears her uniquely woven orange and an orange Bandhani saree with a front pallu as she greets the paparazzi at the Ganpati Pandal.
She further styled her festive look with diamond and emerald jewellery. Nita Ambani kept her air side-parted and open.
Nita Ambani went for subtle makeup and flaunted her vivacious smile as she greeted the paps during the Ganpati celebrations.
