Nita Ambani's 10 Most Expensive And Designer Sarees
28 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani loves collecting Indian textiles’ sarees. She has been promoting handlooms a lot.
Nita Ambani in a custom Sabyasachi lehenga made with Mochi Bharat and tilla-work detail on tussar silk.
Nita Ambani in a red saree with white hand embroidery work. She has a heavy work blouse with this saree.
Nita Ambani in an exquisite Kanjivaram saree from SWADESH. The saree is also known as Kanchi Pattu. It is intricately handcrafted in pure silk with zari.
Nita Ambani has a purple-hued silk saree with a real gold foil print. She wore it at the launch of Swadesh.
Nita Ambani has a diamond and gold cape blouse with stone studded blue saree
Nita Ambani has a hot pink Banarasi saree with golden work in borders and in between.
Nita Ambani made a striking choice in a silk saree in a rich shade of green, accented by a captivating orange border
Nita Ambani makes a beautiful style statement in this beige net saree with maroon velvet heavy border
Nita Ambani’s royal saree from Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta’s wedding. She wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Nita Ambani wore a blue silk saree with intricate gold brocade work all over
