Nita Ambani's 9 Most Expensive And Designer Necklaces
08 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Nita Ambani wore a gorgeous big diamonds necklace with emerald green stones with her pink saree
With the blue silk saree, Nita Ambani opted for this expensive heavy polki and emerald drop neckpiece with matching earrings.
Nita Ambani in a golden poli kundan haar with heavy ambi design earrings
Nita Ambani's diamond necklace! She loves matching her jewellery with sarees
Nita Ambani Wore Tourmaline & Pearl Kundan Rani Haar Necklace With Bright Orange Suit
We are in Love With This 6 Layered Emerald Necklace Has Semi Precious Stones
Nita Ambani aced her look with layer after layer ruby and pearl necklace
Nita Ambani's diamond jewellery collection is priceless. Don't miss this simple yet elegant necklace
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Lifestyle Changes For Personal Development