Nita Ambani's 9 Most Expensive And Designer Necklaces

08 Jan, 2024

Kritika Vaid

Nita Ambani wore a gorgeous big diamonds necklace with emerald green stones with her pink saree

With the blue silk saree, Nita Ambani opted for this expensive heavy polki and emerald drop neckpiece with matching earrings.

Nita Ambani in a golden poli kundan haar with heavy ambi design earrings

Nita Ambani's diamond necklace! She loves matching her jewellery with sarees

Nita Ambani Wore Tourmaline & Pearl Kundan Rani Haar Necklace With Bright Orange Suit

We are in Love With This 6 Layered Emerald Necklace Has Semi Precious Stones

Nita Ambani aced her look with layer after layer ruby and pearl necklace

Nita Ambani's diamond jewellery collection is priceless. Don't miss this simple yet elegant necklace

