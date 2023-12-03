Nita Ambani's Badi Bahu Shloka Mehta's Expensive Dresses She Own - 10 Pics
03 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Shloka Mehta's fashion game is strong. She has been a big lover of Western dresses and gowns
Shloka Mehta can be seen in a glittery silver short dress
Shloka Mehta wore this co-ord set dress at Priyanka Chopra's wedding
Shloka Mehta raises hotness in a sexy black sheer gown
Shloka Mehta has always aced maternity fashion. She looks cute in this one
Shloka Mehta flaunts her baby bump in this gorgeous halter neck blouse
Shloka Mehta is the badi bahu of Ambanis but she loves roaming in casual and basic clothes in the Mumbai streets
Shloka Mehta's look in golden gown is the epitome of style and grace
Also, Shloka Mehta loves diamonds as she can wear with western outfits
Shloka Mehta's another look from her pregnancy days. She looks stunning in this free size dress
