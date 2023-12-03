Nita Ambani's Badi Bahu Shloka Mehta's Expensive Dresses She Own - 10 Pics

Kritika Vaid

Shloka Mehta's fashion game is strong. She has been a big lover of Western dresses and gowns

Shloka Mehta can be seen in a glittery silver short dress

Shloka Mehta wore this co-ord set dress at Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Shloka Mehta raises hotness in a sexy black sheer gown

Shloka Mehta has always aced maternity fashion. She looks cute in this one

Shloka Mehta flaunts her baby bump in this gorgeous halter neck blouse

Shloka Mehta is the badi bahu of Ambanis but she loves roaming in casual and basic clothes in the Mumbai streets

Shloka Mehta's look in golden gown is the epitome of style and grace

Also, Shloka Mehta loves diamonds as she can wear with western outfits

Shloka Mehta's another look from her pregnancy days. She looks stunning in this free size dress

