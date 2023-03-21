Nora Fatehi Burns The Internet in Seductive Red Dress

21 Mar, 2023
Nora Fatehi burns the stage with her sexy dance number in shimmery red dress
21 Mar, 2023
Nora Fatehi recently went to US for The Entertainers Tour with superstar Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and other actors.
21 Mar, 2023
The actress flaunted her sexy curves in the steamy outfit as she set the stage on fire with her amazing moves.
21 Mar, 2023
Nora Fatehi looks ravishing in subtle makeup look
21 Mar, 2023
Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans and followers
21 Mar, 2023
Taking to the captions, Nora wrote, “My love for the stage and my fans. #grateful ❤️ #blessed.”
21 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!