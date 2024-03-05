Nora Fatehi oozes elegance in stunning red ruffled saree on Instagram
Nora Fatehi never fails to impress fan with her impeccable sense of fashion
In latest Instagram photoshoot, Nora Fatehi exuded high dose of elegance in red
For glam picks, Nora Fatehi opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips and glowing skin
From the shelves of Ridhi Mehra, Nora Fatehi picked a beautiful drape that seemed to be a perfect choice for cocktail nights.
For beauty, Nora went for a stylish ponytail paired with minimal glam.
Nora Fatehi elevated the grace of red colour with her impeccable beauty.
