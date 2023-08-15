Nora Fatehi serves high dose of glamour in latest set of pictures
Nora Fatehi demonstrates impeccable fashion sense as she flaunts sleek black bralette, with a denim skirt and jacket.
Nora Fatehi struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Nora Fatehi serves uber-cool look with her denim attire
Nora complemented her outfit with neckpieces, rings that enhanced her overall appeal
Nora tops the look off with her hairdo and soft pastel makeup
The diva is a style icon and sets trend with her every damn look
Nora adds colours to our day with her super stylish look
