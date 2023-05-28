On Saturday, Nora Fatehi made a stylish appearance as she attended the IIFA Green Carpet

28 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Nora Fatehi sported a red outfit with a plunging latex and looked stunning as ever.

Nora Fatehi dazzles in all-red look

Nora further opted for minimal makeup and let her outfit take the centerstage

Nora Fathei made heads turn with her impressive and bold fashion statement at IIFA 2023

The dancing diva brought her fashion A game to the green carpet

Few fans complemented Nora's look, while some were displeased as they felt she was trying to copy international socialite, Kim Kardashian

Nora Fatehi ditched the accessories and went with open wavy locks

Thanks For Reading!

Next: CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Blueprint Ahead Of Final

 Find Out More