Nora Fatehi's Top 8 Ooh-Lala-Lala Saree Looks For Weddings in 2024

06 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Nora Fatehi exuded ethereal elegance in royal blue saree with golden borders and stylish jewellery

Nora Fatehi in stunning tissue sare with lace border looked absolutely breathtaking

Nora Fatehi made several heads turn in a blush pink saree and minimal glam

Nora Fatehi made our hearts blush in an orange saree with a sequin blouse and minimal glam

Nora Fatehi in a pink satin saree gives major traditional goals

Nora Fatehi made several heads turn in a pastel-beaded saree and can be the perfect choice for the wedding season

Nora Fatehi sets ethnic fashion goals in this heavily embellished beige floral pre-stiched saree adorned with 3D floral details

Nora Fatehi has proven time and again that she can carry a beautifully draped sari

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kriti Sanon Blossoms in Floral Off-White Mini Dress

 Find Out More