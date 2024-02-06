Nora Fatehi's Top 8 Ooh-Lala-Lala Saree Looks For Weddings in 2024
Nora Fatehi exuded ethereal elegance in royal blue saree with golden borders and stylish jewellery
Nora Fatehi in stunning tissue sare with lace border looked absolutely breathtaking
Nora Fatehi made several heads turn in a blush pink saree and minimal glam
Nora Fatehi made our hearts blush in an orange saree with a sequin blouse and minimal glam
Nora Fatehi in a pink satin saree gives major traditional goals
Nora Fatehi made several heads turn in a pastel-beaded saree and can be the perfect choice for the wedding season
Nora Fatehi sets ethnic fashion goals in this heavily embellished beige floral pre-stiched saree adorned with 3D floral details
Nora Fatehi has proven time and again that she can carry a beautifully draped sari
