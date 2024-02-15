Nushrrat Bharuccha's 8 Indo-Western Looks For A Contemporary Charm
15 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Nushrratt Bharuccha looks majestic in a maroon skirt with a daring slit, matched with an ornate jacket rich in patterns.
Nushrratt Bharuccha exudes grace in a softly draped, blush-coloured saree gown that hugs her form and falls off the shoulder.
Nushrratt Bharuccha appears vibrant and playful in a flouncy, pink floral dress layered over a transparent base.
Nushrratt Bharuccha carries an air of elegance in a form-fitting, golden suit with intricate, swirling embroidery.
In a luminous golden lehenga sharara set with a cape, Nushrratt Bharuccha embodies festive radiance.
Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzles in a rich, red sharara with elaborate floral motifs, teamed with a coordinating choli and a sheer dupatta.
Nushrratt Bharuccha looks striking in a blue and beige blazer and dhoti outfit that showcases a bold, contemporary edge.
Nushrratt Bharuccha presents a modern twist on traditional attire in an ivory lehenga with cut-out details and a translucent, embellished cape.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ananya Pandey-Inspired Lehenga Blouse Designs For Every Modern Bridesmaid