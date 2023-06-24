Office Yoga: 8 Easy Poses You Can Do on Your Chair
Crescent Moon Pose helps to open the sides of your body and allows a deep stretch that lengthens your spine.
Wrist yoga poses helps prevent sifty and achy wrists that is due to prolonged use of keyboard or touchscreen at desk work.
Seated Side Twist pose is perfect for stretching your abdomen, awakening your core muscles and curing digestive problems.
Seated forward bend poses helps to open the lower back, shoulders, neck, and hips to release the tightness and stiffness of the muscles.
Cow face arms pose stretches your shoulders and helps in improving the posture.
Hamstring stretch pose allows you to gently stretch your hamstring while remaining in a seated position
Simply practice the Chair Raised-Hand Pose to strengthen your back and shoulders.
