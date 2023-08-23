Onam is a 10-day festival that occurs at the beginning of the month of Chingam which usually falls between August and September.
The festival celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali, the mythical ruler of ancient Kerala who is believed to be the 5th avatar of god Vishnu.
Men and women must wear traditional clothes including Keralan saris and Mundus.
On this day, people must engage in physical activities, cultural events, dance activities, rangoli celebrations to celebrate the spirit of the festival.
The main food eaten during the celebration is the Onam Sadhya, a nine-course meal that traditionally includes several vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf
While fasting might be part of religious traditions, it can lead to low blood sugar levels. Prioritize your health when deciding to fast.
Avoid fights or use of awful words on the auspicious day of Onam
With delicious options, be mindful not to overeat. Keep track of what you eat to manage your sugar levels better during the festival.
