Strong teeth and healthy gums are signs of overall good health.
Here are some tips you need to follow for healthy teeth.
Brush your teeth regularly, both morning and night, for at least 2 minutes.
Choose the right toothbrush for yourself. An electrical toothbrush or smaller soft bristle toothbrush is good for your teeth.
Try to replace your toothbrush in 3-4 months.
Floss regularly because it can remove the plaque between the teeth that the brush can't reach.
Use a mouthwash that can fight against bacteria in your mouth.
It is beneficial if mouthwash is used immediately after brushing and flossing.
Clean your tongue because it is also a home for bacteria and germs.
Buy a toothbrush with a tooth scraper at the back to help clean your tongue.
