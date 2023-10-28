Palak Tiwari Looks 'Aag' in Thigh-High Slit Gown
Palak Tiwari looks like even hotter version of mom Shweta Tiwari in the latest photos.
Palak Tiwari oozes oomph in a bodycon gown with a halter neck.
Palak Tiwari raised the mercury in her sexy backless gown for the Mumbai Film Festival.
Palak Tiwari's shimmery body-hugging gown came with a double slit.
Palak Tiwari accessorised her look with statement bracelets and a ring on one hand.
Palak Tiwari styled her hair with a classic centre part that fell on her shoulders.
Palak Tiwari looked smoking hot as she made her appearance on the red carpet.
Palak Tiwari's fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section.
