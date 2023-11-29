Parenting Advice: Stay Close To Your Son As He Grows Older

29 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Participate in activities that your child enjoys or loves to do

Gradually give them more freedom as the child demonstrates responsibility

Engage in adult discussions, respecting child opinions and perspectives

Make time on a regular basis for uninterrupted interaction and shared experiences

Physical touch, affirming words, and acts of service can strengthen the bond

