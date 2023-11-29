Parenting Advice: Stay Close To Your Son As He Grows Older
29 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Participate in activities that your child enjoys or loves to do
Gradually give them more freedom as the child demonstrates responsibility
Engage in adult discussions, respecting child opinions and perspectives
Make time on a regular basis for uninterrupted interaction and shared experiences
Physical touch, affirming words, and acts of service can strengthen the bond
