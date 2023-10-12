7 Lesser-Known Facts about Parvati Kund in Pithoragargh
12 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Parvati Kund in Pithoragargh is one of the most revered shrines for Hindus.
It is a famous Hindu pilgrimage site that is thronged by devotees every year.
Recently PM Narendra Modi visited the Parvati Kund and offered his prayers.
It is perched at an elevation of nearly 5,338 feet in the Kumaon region.
According to legends, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati meditated here.
Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, one can view the majestic Adi Kailash Hills from here.
Adi Kailash is famously known to be the abode of the divine where Shiv and Parvati resided.
There is a temple constructed in the name of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati here.
PM Modi wore traditional outfit, meditated and performed rituals at the temple there too.
