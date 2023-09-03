PCOS Diet: 10 Foods to Eat And Avoid
A lot of PCOS sufferers discover that by making dietary and lifestyle adjustments, they may control their symptoms and lower their chance of developing other health issues.
Increasing the intake of high-fiber meals and lean protein while reducing the intake of refined carbs and sugary foods.
Alcohol use can alter the hormones necessary for ovulation and raise levels of the testosterone hormones.
You may want to cut back on inflammatory foods and drinks like fries, margarine, and red or processed meats while following a PCOS diet plan.
Since coffee contains caffeine, drinking it causes the body to produce more estrogen, or the feminine hormone.
Semolina, durum flour, or durum wheat flour are the primary ingredients on pasta noodles, which are heavy in carbs and poor in fiber.
The symptoms of PCOS are exacerbated further by soy products' hormonal imbalance. Thyroid dysfunction is also caused by soy.
Overindulging in red meat, such as steaks, pig, and hamburgers, can lower progesterone levels.
They are harmful and raise the possibility of gaining weight. Additionally, they raise blood sugar levels and have been linked to bloating and gastrointestinal issues.
On a PCOS diet, sugar should be restricted as it is a carbohydrate.
Women with PCOS should stay away from milk and dairy products including cheese, sweetened yoghurt, and ice cream.
