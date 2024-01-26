PM Modi's Yellow Bandhani 'Pagdi' And Lord Ram Connection
26 Jan, 2024
Analiza Pathak
On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day Parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the tradition of wearing a turban. This year, he opted for a Rajasthani Bandhani 'Pagdi' featuring a prominent yellow hue
The turban holds great significance in Indian culture and has been a part of the country's rich heritage for centuries.
He paired his Bandhani print turban, which had a mix of yellow, green and red colours, with an off-white kurta and churidar and a brown jacket.
Along with the vibrant multi-coloured turban with yellow as its predominant hue — a shade considered sacred and symbolic of Lord Ram.
The choice of yellow holds profound significance as it resonates with PM Modi's recent participation in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.
PM Modi's turban was first spotted when he arrived at the National War Memorial this morning to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.
PM Modi's choice of attire reflects his keen attention to detail and his ability to make a style statement while staying true to his roots. His vibrant turban, white kurta and pyjama, and brown Nehru jacket create a harmonious blend of colours and traditional elements.
PM Modi has been carrying forward a unique tradition of wearing distinctive turbans on Republic Day and Independence Day since he took office in 2014.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mithun Chakraborty's 8 Ever-Stylish Looks That Were Ahead of Its Time