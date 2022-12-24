Pooja Hegde Steps Out in Style, Makes a Statement in stunning Black Jumpsuit
24 Dec, 2022
The actress left fans awestruck with sensuous poses and style statement
24 Dec, 2022
To complete the outfit, Pooja went with tinted black shades, long hoops and black boots
24 Dec, 2022
For glam picks, Pooja went with subtle eye shadow, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade and glowing skin
24 Dec, 2022
'Here’s lookin’ at you, kid', Pooja Hegde captioned her pics on gram
24 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!