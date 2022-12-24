Pooja Hegde Creates Outdoor Drama

Pooja Hegde Steps Out in Style, Makes a Statement in stunning Black Jumpsuit

24 Dec, 2022

Onam Gupta

Pooja Hegde looks ravishing

The actress left fans awestruck with sensuous poses and style statement

Pooja Hegde sets internet ablaze

To complete the outfit, Pooja went with tinted black shades, long hoops and black boots

Pooja Hegde wore minimal makeup

For glam picks, Pooja went with subtle eye shadow, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade and glowing skin

Pooja Hegde captioned her pics on gram

'Here’s lookin’ at you, kid', Pooja Hegde captioned her pics on gram

