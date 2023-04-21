Pooja Hegde oozes oomph in a purple-coloured pantsuit for KKBKKJ promotions.

21 Apr, 2023

Tanya Garg

Pooja Hegde wore a super wide shoulder and extra oversized fit blazer.

Pooja Hegde paired her blazer with a low waist straight leg trousers.

Pooja Hegde accentuated her look with a 70s bell sleeve jersey crop top in violet colour.

Pooja Hegde's purple crop top featured a twisted gathered centre with a detachable bunch of roses.

Pooja Hegde flaunted her innocent smile in the latest photos in a hot pantsuit.

Pooja Hegde looks like a beautiful flower in a purple-coloured pantsuit.

Pooja Hegde brought her A-game for the promotion of her Salman Khan starrer KKBKKJ.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Best Eid Looks Inspired by Bollywood Divas

 Find Out More