Pooja Hegde oozes oomph in a purple-coloured pantsuit for KKBKKJ promotions.
Pooja Hegde wore a super wide shoulder and extra oversized fit blazer.
Pooja Hegde paired her blazer with a low waist straight leg trousers.
Pooja Hegde accentuated her look with a 70s bell sleeve jersey crop top in violet colour.
Pooja Hegde's purple crop top featured a twisted gathered centre with a detachable bunch of roses.
Pooja Hegde flaunted her innocent smile in the latest photos in a hot pantsuit.
Pooja Hegde looks like a beautiful flower in a purple-coloured pantsuit.
Pooja Hegde brought her A-game for the promotion of her Salman Khan starrer KKBKKJ.
