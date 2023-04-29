Pooja Hegde made jaws drop in a silver sequin gown for the award night.

29 Apr, 2023

Tanya Garg

Pooja Hegde's sexy silver gown featured a deep plunging neckline.

Pooja Hegde made a striking appearance in a retro silver bodycon gown.

Pooja Hegde's bodycon gown came with mesh detailing and backless detailing.

Pooja Hegde made a sexy statement with her bold maroon lips for the award night.

Pooja Hegde opted for open strands with a classic centre part and dewy makeup.

Pooja Hegde grabbed many eyeballs with her sparkly gown.

