Pooja Hegde made jaws drop in a silver sequin gown for the award night.
Pooja Hegde's sexy silver gown featured a deep plunging neckline.
Pooja Hegde made a striking appearance in a retro silver bodycon gown.
Pooja Hegde's bodycon gown came with mesh detailing and backless detailing.
Pooja Hegde made a sexy statement with her bold maroon lips for the award night.
Pooja Hegde opted for open strands with a classic centre part and dewy makeup.
Pooja Hegde grabbed many eyeballs with her sparkly gown.
