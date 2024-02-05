Pooja Hegde's 7 Gleaming Looks That Will Make You Fall In Love With Her

05 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Pooja Hedge embraces elegance in a yellow vintage rose lehenga paired with a contrasting green neckpiece.

Pooja Hegde never misses a moment to shine. This burgundy sequin lehenga looks WOW on her!

Pooja Hegde looks like a “Hariyali queen” in this beautiful saree paired with a matching embellished blouse.

Pooja Hegde looks divine in a gold embellished saree teamed up with a matching blouse. The actress complimented her look with log gold earrings.

Pooja Hedge leaves us dreaming of a floral paradise in this beautiful ivory anarkali suit.

Pooja Hegde exudes royalness in her pink embellished anarkali by Tarun Tahiliani.

Pooja Hegde steals the spotlight in a beautiful yellow and white floral saree by Manish Malhotra.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Must-Read Psychology Books

 Find Out More