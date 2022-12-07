Pooja Hegde looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black lehenga.

Pooja Hegde looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black lehenga.

07 Dec, 2022

Vineeta Kumar

Pooja Hegde looks radiant in her festive-special black lehenga.

Pooja Hegde looks radiant in her festive-special black lehenga.

07 Dec, 2022

Pooja Hegde looks breathtakingly beautiful in a black lehenga for Cirkus promotion.

Pooja Hegde looks breathtakingly beautiful in a black lehenga for Cirkus promotion.

07 Dec, 2022

Pooja Hegde teams up her black embellished lehenga with a sleeveless blouse with striking work over it.

Pooja Hegde teams up her black embellished lehenga with a sleeveless blouse with striking work over it.

07 Dec, 2022

Pooja Hegde joins Ranveer and Jacqueline in promoting her new film Cirkus.

Pooja Hegde joins Ranveer and Jacqueline in promoting her new film Cirkus.

07 Dec, 2022

Pooja Hegde in black and golden embellished lehenga for the promotions of Cirkus.

Pooja Hegde in black and golden embellished lehenga for the promotions of Cirkus.

07 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Blue-Tiful in Blue Jacket And Pleated Skirt

 Find Out More