Pooja Hegde looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black lehenga.
07 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde looks radiant in her festive-special black lehenga.
07 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde looks breathtakingly beautiful in a black lehenga for Cirkus promotion.
07 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde teams up her black embellished lehenga with a sleeveless blouse with striking work over it.
07 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde joins Ranveer and Jacqueline in promoting her new film Cirkus.
07 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde in black and golden embellished lehenga for the promotions of Cirkus.
07 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!