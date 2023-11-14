7 Rare BLUE EYED Cat Breeds
Balinese: This cat breed always has deep blue eyes. Their furry coat originated from a spontaneous genetic mutation in purebred Siamese cats.
Ojos Azules: Despite not having pointed or solid white colouring, this rare breed always has an unusually deep shade of blue eyes.
Persian: Among the most popular cat breeds, white Persian cats often display blue eyes.
Ragdoll: Known for their friendly and intelligent nature, these cats are often compared to dogs.
Birman: These pointed cats come in six different colours and have white mittens on their paws.
Himalayan: This breed is the result of crossing Siamese and Persian cats. Himalayan cats have a long, dense coat in various shades and consistently have blue eyes.
Siamese: This beautiful breed has captivated cat lovers for decades with its striking almond-shaped blue eyes and pointed colouring.
