7 Rare BLUE EYED Cat Breeds

13 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Balinese: This cat breed always has deep blue eyes. Their furry coat originated from a spontaneous genetic mutation in purebred Siamese cats.

Ojos Azules: Despite not having pointed or solid white colouring, this rare breed always has an unusually deep shade of blue eyes.

Persian: Among the most popular cat breeds, white Persian cats often display blue eyes.

Ragdoll: Known for their friendly and intelligent nature, these cats are often compared to dogs.

Birman: These pointed cats come in six different colours and have white mittens on their paws.

Himalayan: This breed is the result of crossing Siamese and Persian cats. Himalayan cats have a long, dense coat in various shades and consistently have blue eyes.

Siamese: This beautiful breed has captivated cat lovers for decades with its striking almond-shaped blue eyes and pointed colouring.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Foods That Lose Their Nutrients When Cooked

 Find Out More