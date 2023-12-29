Balasana: This pose helps release tension in the lower back and hips, promoting relaxation.

29 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Ustrasana (Camel pose) improves spinal flexibility and strengthens the back, providing relief from postpartum discomfort

Savasana is a restorative pose that promotes deep relaxation which is essential for postpartum recovery.

Tadasana (Mountain pose) helps promote alignment and balance and boost strength post-delivery

Trikonasana stretches the sides, hips and strengthens the legs, aiding in postpartum recovery.

Bhujangasana strengthens the back muscles and opens the chest, helping to reduce the strain of nursing and carrying your baby.

Chaturanga Dandasana engages the core, arms, and shoulders, promoting overall strength

Bridge pose strengthens the back, glutes and thighs, providing stability to the postpartum body

