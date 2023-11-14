7 Powerful Ways To Fix BROKEN Relationship
Effort: Effort is the magical word to repair a broken relationship, requiring communication and commitment from both parties.
Text: Sometimes, fixing a broken relationship just takes an emotional text.
Change Yourself: Make changes in yourself that your partner is willing to see in you.
Create and Chase Shared Goals: Talk and find common goals, then pursue them together.
Open Communication: Open and honest communication is crucial. A safe space is necessary to express feelings without fear.
Empathy: Understand the other person's emotions and acknowledge their feelings, even if you don't agree with them.
Big Heart of Forgiveness: Apologize for your mistakes and forgive your partner for theirs.
