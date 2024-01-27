Price of Ankita Lokhande's Most Expensive Outfits in Big Boss 17
Ankita Lokhande donned this pink Anarkali suit by the brand Ease. It comes with a price tag of INR 36,400.
Ankita Lokhande's blue-printed Co-ord set is designed by Harshita Singhvi. Originally priced at INR 26,880, this outfit is currently on sale.
Ankita Lokhande's Banarasi silk lehenga is from the brand Warp ‘n Weft by Sagrika Rai. The ensemble costs a whopping INR 1,36,500.
Ankita Lokhande's elegant Diwali lehenga that she wore in Big Boss 19 is from the brand Irrau by Samir Mantri. This perfect festive wear costs Rs 1,19,500.
Ankita Lokhande's beautiful kurta co-ord set is called Pankhuri by the quiet luxury fashion brand Sitaara. It costs Rs 17,000.
Ankita Lokhande's wore this stunning Pakistani suit worth Rs 7000.
Ankita Lokhande's Wisteria Co-ord set from the brand Sorabe clothing costs Rs 85,000.
