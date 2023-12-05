Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dominates with 7 Captivating Boss Lady Looks
05 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The global star is making everyone’s heads turn in this sleek white bodycon dress paired with a matching oversized court.
A pantsuit never fails to make a statement and no one understands that better than Priyanka Chopra.
The actress gave major fashion goals in this black bodycon dress.
In this smoking red look, Priyanka channelled her ‘Pretty Woman’ moment.
For her Citadel premiere in Rome, the diva dressed in an old-fashioned Valentino robe and dress decorated with marabou feathers.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked ethereal in this gorgeous hot pink satin dress.
The actress’s beauty never fails to astound, check out this chic look in the black and pink dress.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Trendy Makeup Ideas Fo Winter 2023