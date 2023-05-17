Priyanka Chopra flaunts hourglass figure in stunning crop top and matching sleek skirt

17 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy.

Priyanka played muse to fashion designer house Miss Sohee

Priyanka Chopra's outfit consisted of a magenta cropped top with off-shoulder details and teamed it up with magenta skirt

Priyanka accessorised her look in a multicoloured neck choker with matched earrings and finger ring

Priyanka Chopra struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra wore her tresses slicked into a side part with wavy curls.

Priyanka Chopra made several heads turn at the event

For glam picks, Priyanka Chopra opted for bold red lip, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour, perfect brows and smokey eyeshadow

