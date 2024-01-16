Priyanka Chopra's 7 Traditional Outfits That Redefine Her Beauty

16 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Priyanka Chopra unveils the charm of ethnic attire in an off-white floral lehenga and a mirror work choli.

Priyanka Chopra steals the limelight in a sheer black saree that features shimmery sequin embroidery with chikankari borders.

Priyanka Chopra redefines wedding glam in a white sheer lehenga featuring floral embroidery all over the outfit.

Priyanka Chopra decodes a traditional glam in a bright green sequin-encrusted saree teamed up with a matching velvet blouse.

Priyanka Chopra showcases her timeless beauty in a beautiful white floral saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.

The global style icon Priyanka Chopra dons a bright red saree on her first karwa chauth and looks stunning.

Priyanka Chopra is a vision of grace in a blue floral-patterned Benarasi lehenga set, embellished with Sabyasachi’s signature borders

