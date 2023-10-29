Priyanka Chopra is currently spreading her charm on the red carpet of MIAMI Film Festival
Priyanka Chopra takes away our breath in sexy white floral printed saree
Priyanka Chopra made several heads turn with her desi avatar
Priyanka Chopra teamed her white saree with matching deep-neck backless blouse.
Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to make heads turn with her glamorous avatar
Priyanka Chopra struck some amazing poses for the paparazzi
Priyanka Chopra elevated her traditional look with bold red lip-shade, subtle eyeshadow and dewy makeup base
Priyanka Chopra complemented her look with stunning neckpiece and statement earrings
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonam Kapoor Looks Like Dreamy in Organza White Anarkali Under The Stars - PICS