Priyanka Chopra is currently spreading her charm on the red carpet of MIAMI Film Festival

29 Oct, 2023

Onam Gupta

Priyanka Chopra takes away our breath in sexy white floral printed saree

Priyanka Chopra made several heads turn with her desi avatar

Priyanka Chopra teamed her white saree with matching deep-neck backless blouse.

Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to make heads turn with her glamorous avatar

Priyanka Chopra struck some amazing poses for the paparazzi

Priyanka Chopra elevated her traditional look with bold red lip-shade, subtle eyeshadow and dewy makeup base

Priyanka Chopra complemented her look with stunning neckpiece and statement earrings

