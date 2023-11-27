Priyanka Chopra took social media by storm as she dazzled in sexy maxi dress.
The actress chose fitted maxi dress in a black and pink pattern for the Grand event in Abu Dhabi.
Priyanka Chopra was among several celebrities who attended the 2023 Formula 1 (F1) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (GP).
With open wavy tresses, Priyanka Chopra sealed the deal with a look that was simply show-stopping.
For glam picks, the divo chose nude lip shade, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, blushed cheeks, sharp contour and glowing skin.
Priyanka's sleeveless ensemble featured deep neckline, an asymmetric hemline and thigh-high slit on the sides.
Priyanka Chopra complemented her look with killer black boots, small hoops and bracelet.
