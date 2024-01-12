Priyanka Gandhi's Elegant Handloom Saree Looks
12 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Apart from politics, Priyanka Gandhi has an interest in classy and elegant sarees.
Priyanka Gandhi loves wearing handloom sarees
Priyanka Gandhi is regarded as one of the most eulogised fashion icons
Also, Priyanka Gandhi's uncanny resemblance to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, adds to her charm.
Priyanka Gandhi commands attention in her crisp and elegant cotton sarees which has become her signature style.
Priyanka Gandhi is also spotted wearing Kancheepuram, Nalgonda, Pochampally, Benaras and Sambalpur Sarees.
Priyanka Gandhi loves wearing red colour a lot
Priyanka Gandhi has won this cotton handloom red saree with a blue blouse
