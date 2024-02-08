6 Best Off-Screen Proposal Stories Of Bollywood Couples

08 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Sidharth and Kiara- Sidharth knelt on a knee to propose to Kiara on their vacation in Rome with his family.

Vicky and Katrina- The B-town couple’s proposal was very last minute at a dinner with their friends and family.

Ranbir and Alia- While visiting Maasai Mara in Kenya, Alia Bhatt received a proposal from Ranbir Kapoor on one knee and a ring in his hand.

Nick and Priyanka- Nick Jonas popped the question to the Bollywood queen with an uber-romantic proposal vacation to Crete for Priyanka’s birthday

Raghav and Parineeti- The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony with a tranquil backdrop of a Gurudwara.

Ranveer and Deepika- Ranveer Singh popped the big question on their Maldives trip at a peaceful island and when she said yes, Ranveer says he felt “like the king of the world “

