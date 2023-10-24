R.K Laxman Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Work Indian Cartoonist You Cannot Miss
24 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
India's famous cartoonist/illustrator was born on October 24, 1921 and here are some of his most remarkable works.
For the legend that he was, there is an amazing and intriguing museum made in his name in Pune.
The Common Man: This was is legendary comic strip that was a satire on everything and anything the world is.
Malgudi Days: This famous station was sketched by Laxman for his elder brother R. K. Narayan.
The Tunnel of Time: It is his autobiography that perfectly captures his wit and little bit of whimsy.
A Dose of Laughter: This is a humourous account of doctors and their ways of work. This one of the best selling works of the illustrator.
The Hotel Riviera: It is one of his longest fiction novels that will give you a good laugh. R.K. Laxman was known for his humour!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12 Vedic Indian Baby Girl Names With Meanings