Radhika Merchant's Best of Ethnic And Western Fashion in Pics
24 Feb, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
All gold? Always a yes for Radhika!
Trying unusual colours at red carpets? What else are we here for?
All floral and bright colours but make it sophisticated!
Always a big yes for pearls, Radhika knows her fashion game!
Black and traditional but make it vintage too!
Old school vibes - check! Radhika Merchant and that flower in bun have got their own romance going!
Sparkly like stars? Never a no for Radhika because our girl knows to be the centre of attention everywhere she goes.
Can you flaunt an all-red outfit like Radhika? Well, you need confidence 2.0 and hell lot of charm to make that work.
Subtle, romantic, breezy and stylish - Radhika Merchant's contemporary fashion game is an art.
Just choose pink like Radhika whenever in doubt but that colour my girl, is for everyone!
Opulence defined in one look! Gold, silver, diamond and emerald - everything, all at once!
A sleek, pretty royal look guide 101 by Radhika Merchant in this ice blue lehenga.
You can never have enough of floral in your outfit. Go big whenever you can!
Fur, sparkled and denim? It's not weird when it's Radhika who's donning them together!
You said dreamy? We heard Radhika in this delcate sparkly grey saree!
