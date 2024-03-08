Radhika Merchant's 10 Bewitching Moments in Exquisite Lehenga and Statement Jewellery
Jigyasa Sahay
Radhika Merchant looks nothing less than a dream in that rose-gold lehenga saree customised by Tarun Tahiliani.
Radhika Merchant was a vision to behold in this bespoke lehenga that oozed elegance ad grace in every yard!
Radhika donned a stunning and intricately handcrafted veils for her hastakshar ceremony.
Radhika Merchant served a poetic tribute to Indian heritage, with the pre-draped lehenga saree unfolding a canvas of hand-painted miniature artistry.
Radhika' s ensemble echoed the theme of the valley of the gods, her attire manifested as a sartorial temple complex, embellished with intricately embroidered domes and structures in the soft hues.
The ethereal ensemble is further elevated by a blouse adorned with an exquisite dance of jaali and resham work
Radhika's stunning jewellery is a hard miss!
Amplifying her pre-wedding couture, she wore a diamond studded hath phul.
