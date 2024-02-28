Rajendra Prasad's 7 Best Inspirational Quotes For Success and Peace
28 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
The first President of Independent India, Rajendra Prasad left behind a legacy. February 28 marks the death anniversary of the great personality.
“In order to achieve our goals, our methods must be as clean as the ultimate result!”
“Nobody can push me aside."
“I am certain that your personality will aid in the healing of wounded souls and the restoration of peace and harmony in an environment of distrust and confusion.”
“What is wrong in theory is not right in practice also.”
"Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom."
“One must learn to play one’s age.”
“Actors can’t keep dashing around the woods forever.”
