Rakhi 2023: 10 Mouthwatering Snacks to Try on Raksha Bandhan
30 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Phirni is a traditional sweet dish that is made on raksha bandhan.
Puran poli is a favorite Maharashtrian dish that is found as a common snacking option during festivities.
Chakli or Muruku is a crunchy, salted swirls that just go with everything!
Khandvi is a special Guajarati dish that simply melts in the mouth
Matar Kulcha is a great snacking option for Rakhi. Savour the spicy and tangy taste of matar kulcha over a festive dinner.
Chana chaat is an easy-to-make snack for all street food lovers.
Sandesh is loved dessert to have on the festive snack plate! The soft texture simply melts in the mouth.
Coconut ladoos can be a good option to satiate the sweet tooths
Samosa is a go to snack for every party, every festivity.
