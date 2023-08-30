Rakhi 2023: 10 Mouthwatering Snacks to Try on Raksha Bandhan

30 Aug, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Phirni is a traditional sweet dish that is made on raksha bandhan.

Puran poli is a favorite Maharashtrian dish that is found as a common snacking option during festivities.

Chakli or Muruku is a crunchy, salted swirls that just go with everything!

Khandvi is a special Guajarati dish that simply melts in the mouth

Matar Kulcha is a great snacking option for Rakhi. Savour the spicy and tangy taste of matar kulcha over a festive dinner.

Chana chaat is an easy-to-make snack for all street food lovers.

Sandesh is loved dessert to have on the festive snack plate! The soft texture simply melts in the mouth.

Coconut ladoos can be a good option to satiate the sweet tooths

Samosa is a go to snack for every party, every festivity.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 11 Ways to Lose Weight Post-Pregnancy Without Dieting

 Find Out More